70s and sunshine in Denver this afternoon, weak cold front hits Colorado on Tuesday

Unseasonably warm and dry weather will dominate in Denver for the next seven days. It's nice, but way too dry. We are still waiting for our first snow in Denver.

When we do finally see some snow in Denver, it will be the latest first snowfall ever on record. Denver has gone 221 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snow-less streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

On Monday, highs ramp back up to the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. (Our average afternoon highs should only be in the upper 40s this time of year).

A weak cold front will roll through on Tuesday, but it will be dry and temperatures will still be well above normal.

We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow afternoon.

