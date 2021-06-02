70s and sunshine Denver this afternoon

DENVER — It's going to be a gorgeous day across Colorado! There will be plenty of sunshine this morning, with dry and warm conditions this afternoon.

We'll see upper 70s on Wednesday and 80s both Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies through the end of the week! We will be up to 90 degrees by Saturday!

Expect dry weather across the state through Friday, with a return of our afternoon thunderstorms this weekend.

At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 10 inches — more than an inch above what we saw in all of 2020 — and now more than 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado!

Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

