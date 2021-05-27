70s, sunshine across the Denver metro area today

DENVER — It will continue to be a pretty quiet and dry week for Denver and the metro area.

We'll see mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Friday will be even warmer as temperatures soar to near 80 degrees.

The pattern will turn more unsettled this weekend. We'll see 70s and a few more storms on Saturday, with 60s and scattered rain showers on Sunday. We also have a good chance of rain on Monday for Memorial Day, with temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees for a high.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 9.75 inches — about an inch more than we saw in all of 2020 — and almost 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado! Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

Denver7 Weather

