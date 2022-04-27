70s and 80s in Denver for the next two days

Warmer air is returning to the state with some high clouds and highs bouncing back into the 70s for lower elevations and in the 50s to near 60 degrees in the mountains.

The main storm track will remain north of Colorado through Thursday, although a little moisture will move into the state this afternoon. There is a slight chance of isolated showers along the Front Range, with a marginal risk of severe storms on the far southeastern plains.

Thursday will be warm and dry across the state with highs approaching 80 degrees for Denver and across the plains and in the lower 60s in the mountains.

By Friday, a cold front will move across the northern Rockies and push into Colorado later in the day. Some scattered showers may develop in Denver toward evening. The winds will increase on Friday as the front moves into the region. Winds should not be nearly as extreme as last Friday — good news. Highs will be in the low 60s, with 50s by the start of Friday night's Rockies game.

The weekend will be pretty mild with highs in the 60s across the plains. We'll see sunshine in the mountains on Saturday, with a few scattered rain and snow showers on Sunday.

Monday will be mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We'll see a slight cool down on Tuesday.

