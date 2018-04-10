DENVER — Temperatures will soar into the 70s across the Metro Area through Thursday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Unfortunately, it will also be one of the windiest days.

This warm, dry and windy weather means that fire danger will once again be a concern on Wednesday and Thursday. The winds will increase ahead of the next cold front that will be sweeping across Colorado Thursday night. Fire weather warnings have been issued for all of eastern Colorado on Wednesday.

Our next storm is set to hit on Friday as a strong low pressure system develops over the central Rockies. It appears that the track of this low will be over northern Colorado into the panhandle of Nebraska. This track will produce heavy snow for our mountains, but will keep the heaviest snow for lower elevations in Wyoming.

If the storm system forms farther to the south, there will be more moisture for Denver and the eastern plains. At this point, it looks as though eastern Colorado will have strong winds and snow showers along with colder temperatures for Friday.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 40s for Denver, about 30 degrees colder than on Thursday. By early Saturday, lows will dip into the upper 20s, followed by highs in the low 50s.

Expect a gradual warming trend Sunday and Monday.