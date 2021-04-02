70s, 80s for highs the next couple of days, record highs possible in Denver

Our warm weather streak continues with highs in the mid 70s for our Friday afternoon. Sunshine will be sticking around with mostly clear skies through the evening.

The Rockies game tonight will have fabulous weather with temperatures in the 60s and 70s throughout the game that begins at 6:40 pm.

Even warmer weather is coming Saturday through Monday with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.

A cold front will approach Colorado next week with increasing clouds on Monday and a chance for mountain snow and rain showers for lower elevations on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Denver7 Weather

