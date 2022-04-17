60s and windy Easter Sunday in Denver

The dry and windy weather pattern will continue across most of Colorado into next week.

Sunday will be a mild, but breezy day. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s this afternoon in Denver.

Winds pick up this afternoon and a Red Flag Warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Low relative humidity, high winds and dry conditions will prevail over the plains. Outdoor burning or any activity that could cause a spark is not advised. If a fire were to spark, it could spread rapidly.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and dry, but unfortunately still windy! We're expecting to see quite a few red flag warnings next week across the Eastern Plains and along the Front Range as temperatures soar back to the 70s and low 80s.

Denver7 Weather

