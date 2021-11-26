60s and sunshine across the Denver metro area today

Today will be dry and warm, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. We'll see sunshine across the state and 40s in the mountains.

A weak cold front will roll through tomorrow. So Saturday will be slightly cooler but still dry with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday and Monday will be warm and dry again with highs in the 60s.

When we do finally see some snow in Denver, it will be the latest first snowfall ever on record. Denver has gone 218 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snow-less streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

The extended forecast continues to call for dry and mild weather until late next week.

