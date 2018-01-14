It will be a little warmer on Sunday, with sunshine across the state and highs in the mid-50s across the Front Range. However, another quick moving system will make its way through the state Sunday night into Monday morning.

We'll likely see increasing clouds on Sunday evening- then we will see light snow on Monday in metro Denver. The snow will be light across the Front Range and the plains. Roads will be icy in the mountains if you are traveling back from the long holiday weekend. Monday will also be the coldest day next week, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Monday to keep you ahead of the storm.

The rest of next week looks pretty mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s by weeks end.

