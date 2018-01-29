50s and 60s through Tuesday, but snow is heading for Colorado

It's going to be a mild start to the week! We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 50s today under a mostly sunny sky. By Tuesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for the day. Downsloping winds however, will create gusts over 30 to 40 mph ahead of our next storm.

Our next storm is set to hit on Wednesday. Snow will develop on Wednesday and it turns quite a bit colder for the rest of the week. We'll see highs in the mid-40s on Wednesday but then drop into the 30s on Thursday.

At this point, the snow doesn't look heavy but it could make for an icy drive early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will rebound nicely for the weekend. We'll see low to mid-40s on Saturday and Sunday under a partly cloudy sky.