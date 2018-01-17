50s and 60s in store across the Denver Metro Area, with a chance of snow this weekend

TheDenverChannel.com National News Partner

Warmer and drier across the Metro Area

5:39 AM, Jan 17, 2018
More spring-like weather will settle in across the Denver Metro Area for the end of the week.  A nice warm up before our next storm hits this weekend. 

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon and that's about 7 to 10 degrees above normal.  Thursday and Friday will be even warmer.  We'll see highs close to 60 degrees on Thursday and in the mid-60s on Friday.   The winds will kick up a bit ahead of our next storm.

This new storm system will swirl into Colorado for the weekend. Snow will be likely in the mountains, with heavy amounts of 8-16 inches likely. For Denver and the eastern plains, snow and colder weather is likely Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Early forecasts indicate at least a few inches will be possible.

Stay tuned for updates on the potential weekend storm.

