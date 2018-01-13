First Alert Action Day: Quick moving cold front to drop temperatures, bring snow Monday

DENVER – A quick moving cold front will be swinging down from the north as we head into Monday morning.

That cold front will drop our afternoon high temperatures into the 20s during the day (a drastic change from the 50s we expect to see on Sunday).

It will also bring light snow to the I-25 corridor; about half-an-inch (or less) of snow is expected around Denver, and 1-to-2 inches are possible into north eastern Colorado. The mountains will also see a few inches of snow as well.

This will make for an icy drive back to Denver from folks taking the long weekend in the mountains.

Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson is issuing a First Alert Action Day for Monday morning.

Depending on how long the upslope flow sticks around, we could see light snow off and on throughout the day on Monday.

Once the system pushes through and the moisture shuts off, we will warm back up quickly in its wake. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 40s. By Thursday and Friday, we will be in the mid 50s.