First Alert Action Day: Arctic air and light snow moving in for New Year's Eve

DENVER -- As we get closer to the New Year’s Eve celebrations, Mother Nature has her sights set on cooling down the Front Range.

Afternoon highs the last few days have been in the 50s and 60s. For Saturday night, an arctic blast will be entering the picture. Light snow will move down from northern Colorado on Saturday night into the metro area overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We are generally expecting flurries across the region. Those flakes will clear out by lunchtime.

But freezing cold air will settle in for Sunday and Monday. Highs will only be in the 20s for both days. Wind chill factors will make it feel even colder than those actual temperatures.

Which is why a First Alert Action Day has been issued starting Saturday morning and ending Sunday night.

A Wind Chill Watch has already been issued for the eastern plains from Saturday night through Monday morning. Wind chill factors Burlington toward Wray will be between 15-25 degrees below zero. Be aware that these are dangerously cold wind chills.

For New Year’s Day on Monday, we will see more sunshine, but it will be chilly. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens.