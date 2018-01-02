Could get more snow in the mountains this weekend

The first day of 2018 was a cold one, but temperatures will return to near normal this afternoon. Skies will gradually clear out this morning and we'll see plenty of sunshine across the state today.

Temperatures will climb into the 30s by lunch and in the low to mid-40s by 2 p.m. Highs in the 30s and 40s across the high country.

This mild and dry weather will continue through the end of the week. We'll be in the 50s from Thursday through Sunday making it a good time to take down the Christmas lights.

Unfortunately, this dry pattern will continue in the mountains as well. The next chance of snow in the high country is on Saturday. We really need some snow in the mountains and on the plains. Normally, Denver would see around 21 inches of snow by the end of December. So far, our seasonal total is only 6.8 inches so we are well below normal.

We have you covered as the weather changes - Storm Shield App. In addition, Storm Shield PLUS can provide important information about approaching severe weather. Go to StormShieldAlerts.com or call 877-438-4977 for more information or text to word SHIELD to 21000.