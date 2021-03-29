Menu

AP: W.H.O. To Release Virus Report Soon

The investigation into origin of COVID-19 determines lab leak to be "extremely unlikely."
Posted at 6:02 AM, Mar 29, 2021
The World Health Organization says COVID-19 was most likely transmitted from bats to humans through another animal and that a lab leak is "extremely unlikely." 

That's according to a draft of a joint W.H.O.-China study obtained by the Associated Press. 

The report is based largely on a visit to Wuhan by a W.H.O. team earlier this year. It's inconclusive whether the outbreak started at a seafood market there, and researchers have proposed further investigation. 

W.H.O. officials say the final report would be ready for release in the coming days.

