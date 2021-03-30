Volkswagen Likely To Change U.S. Name To Voltswagen

One of the most popular automakers in the world could be changing its name soon.

Volkswagen's American division is expected to change its name to Voltswagen, with a "t".

The company made the announcement on its website yesterday. It was removed shortly after.

According to USA Today, the site was not hacked and the plan is to permanently change the name.

Before it was pulled from the site, Volkswagen said the change symbolizes the company's goal to move to all-electric vehicles.

