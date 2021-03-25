Vice President Harris To Lead Efforts At Tackling Border Crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the effort to tackle the immigration crisis at the U.S.' southern border.

She'll work with with Central American countries including El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, where many of the influx of migrants are coming from.

She'll also press them to strengthen enforcement at their own borders.

More broadly, though, Harris has been tasked with creating a long-term strategy that addresses the reasons people are leaving those countries for the U.S.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

