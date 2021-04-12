Vaccinations Rise As Cases, Hospitalizations Climb

The U.S. continues to report record numbers of shots administered.

The latest number from the CDC is 4.6 million doses administered Saturday. That's the most in one day.

While the number is encouraging, more than 75% of Americans are still not fully vaccinated.

And as vaccination numbers gradually increase, new COVID cases and hospitalizations have also gone up for the third straight week.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the trends are particularly bad in the Midwest. She said the CDC is working closely with health officials there to determine what is driving the cases.

