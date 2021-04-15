U.S. To Announce Sanctions Against Russia

Multiple reports say the Biden administration is expected to announce sanctions against Russia Thursday.

The sanctions are in response to a hacking campaign the U.S. says was backed by Russia.

It would be the first actions taken against Russia for last year's SolarWinds hack U.S. intelligence officials say hackers infected software to gain access to at least nine U.S. agencies.

It would be the second round of sanctions imposed by the Biden administration against Russia.

Trending stories at Newsy.com