U.S., Iran To Begin Indirect Talks In Vienna

The U.S. expects the discussions to be difficult.
Posted at 6:21 AM, Apr 06, 2021
U.S. and Iranian officials are meeting in Vienna, Austria, to begin indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. 

Officials from Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain — the other parties to the pact — will also attend. 

Former President Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and then reimposed sanctions on Iran as part of his so-called "maximum pressure" campaign. 

On Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price called the meeting a "healthy step forward" but said the U.S. expects the discussions to be difficult.

