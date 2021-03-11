U.S. Officials Encountered 100K Migrants At Southern Border Last Month

U.S. border agents encountered more than 100,000 migrants at the southern border last month. That's the highest monthly total since mid-2019.

And the situation is worsening for unaccompanied minors who have crossed the border. The Biden administration is now holding more than 8,500 children in HHS shelters. But another 3,500 are waiting in Border Patrol stations for beds to open up.

According to data reviewed by The Washington Post, children are spending more than 100 hours in detainment cells waiting to be transferred. That's far more than the legal limit.

Trending stories at Newsy.com