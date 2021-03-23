U.S. COVID Cases Rise For First Time Since January

The U.S. saw its first rise in COVID-19 cases last week. It's the first increase since January. Cases rose about 5 percent.

That figure comes as travel ramps up and the CDC director urges Americans to remain patient.

“We currently are at a situation if we look at our European friends, we just don't want to be at this rapid uptick of cases again," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "That is very possible that that could happen. We've seen that, we're behind the eight ball when that starts to happen, and that results in a tick of cases, hospitalizations and then deaths.”

More than 1.5 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Sunday. it was the eleventh straight day for at least 1 million air travelers.

Trending stories at Newsy.com