U.S. Capitol Security Review Suggests Mobile Fence

New fencing could be installed around the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the January 6 insurrection. That's one recommendation from a group tasked with reviewing security at the Capitol.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore was tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this year to recommend changes. His report, released yesterday, said U.S. Capitol Police was "understaffed, insufficiently equipped and inadequately trained."

Some of the fixes: the current fencing around the Capitol would be replaced with a retractable fence. A quick-response force would be formed to quickly handle emergencies. And the Capitol Police Department would get more training.

