Tyson Foods To Offer COVID Vaccines To Thousands Of Its Workers

The largest U.S. meat processor is holding on-site vaccination events for thousands of its front-line workers.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 02, 2021
Tyson will provide vaccinations for thousands of its front-line workers this week.

The largest U.S. meat processor said it will hold on-site vaccination efforts for its 13,000 Iowa workers.

Tyson has faced criticism for its handling of the pandemic.

Thousands of workers were infected last year and multiple Iowa plants were forced to close.

Tyson says virus cases among workers "remains low."

It's planning similar vaccination events for employees in North Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri.

