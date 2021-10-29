Run your yams off! The Turkey Trot is returning to Denver

DENVER — For more than 45 years, the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot has been a Thanksgiving tradition drawing thousands of people to complete a four-mile run or walk to support our community.

This year, the Turkey Trot is back in Washington Park, and Denver7 is proud to be a part of this community event.

When you register for the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot, you are supporting families. With every registration completed, shirt proudly donned, and mile put on those sneakers, you help give all children a strong start by ensuring they enter kindergarten ready to succeed. You build stronger partnerships with families, schools, and their communities. You create economic opportunity for your neighbors by helping to meet basic needs and provide opportunities to move toward economic success — all while strutting your stuff-ing.

You can register for the race on Mile High United Way website. Use the discount code TURKEYTROT7 to receive $5 off your registration.