Make These Grinch-Inspired Christmas Jell-O Shots For Your Holiday Party

Forget Who Pudding and the coveted Who Roast Beast. If you want to get into the holiday spirit this year, you need nothing more than these Grinch-inspired Christmas Jell-O shots to help you limp across the line into 2022.

Made with lime Jell-O and strawberry Jell-O and then topped with a lime-sugar rim, these Christmas Jell-O shots are as delicious as they are Instagram-worthy. You can make them with vodka or tequila, or you can even make them without alcohol so the kids and non-drinkers at your party can get in on the festive fun.

You can find the full recipe for these Christmas Jell-O shots online at Delish, or watch the video below if you’re a visual learner:

Since variety is the spice of life, we’ve got another recipe for Grinch-inspired Christmas Jell-O shots we found on YouTube. These are even more festive.

The instructions come from YouTuber 60s meal (as in “60 seconds”). Made with spiced rum, peppermint schnapps and lime Jell-O, these pretty shots are then topped with whipped cream and peppermints to make them even more delicious. Watch the prep below:

Layered Christmas Jell-O Shots

If you have a bit more time on your hands, these layered Christmas Jell-O shots from YouTuber TipBuzz don’t come in a shot glass, but rather on a dessert tray.

You layer red and green Jell-O with white layers of unflavored gelatin. The process is pretty simple, according to the video, but it does take a bit of time: However, the result is pure Yuletide perfection. And what we love about this recipe is that you can obviously include your favorite liquor but you can also just keep it alcohol-free, making it a beautiful dessert to serve at a family Christmas party, classroom or office holiday event.

Find the recipe written out at TipBuzz or watch the video below to see how it’s done:

If you want, you can use this same red, green and white Jell-O layering technique but instead serve the final result in a martini glass for a touch-free way to enjoy these Christmas shots.

Watch the YouTube clip from DrinkLab Cocktail Recipes below to see how it’s done:

What’s The Best Liquor For Christmas Jell-O Shots?

Vodka is often the component of choice when it comes to Jell-O shots, because the milder flavor allows the actual taste of the gelatin to shine through — while still being strong, of course — but since these are Christmas shots, you can think outside the gift box. We love the idea of using a holiday-themed alcohol like Gingerbread Vodka, Butterscotch Schnapps, White Chocolate Liqueur, Cinnamon Schnapps, Peppermint Bark RumChata, classic Creme De Menthe or even Chocolate & Orange Liqueur.

Keep in mind that if you’re using a flavorful liqueur or an infused vodka or rum, that it may not go as well with flavored Jell-O mixes like strawberry or lime. However, you could always use unflavored gelatin and mix in some food coloring to give your Jell-O shots festive red and green colors, without the strong fruity flavors that usually go with them. The best part of this approach is that you can not only get more creative and elegant with your liquor profile, but you can also fully customize the colors of your Jell-O shots.

Elevating Your Jello-O Shots

This video tutorial from Sugar & Cloth gives you an easy rundown on how you can make Jell-O shots with unflavored gelatin and food coloring. As you can see, it’s really not that much more complicated than using pre-flavored, pre-colored packets of Jell-O, and with so many fun and funky food coloring options on the market, you can unleash your inner Van Gogh.

You can also get creative with the toppings you use to finish your Christmas Jell-O shots. While whipped cream, peppermint candies and or mini candy canes quickly come to mind, you can also consider toppings like edible gold flakes, snowflake sanding sugar, crushed gingerbread crumbs or candied oranges.

If you are taking your Christmas shots on the go, these mini plastic lidded cups are an easy way to travel with your finished products. If you’re staying put, we also like the idea of serving them in these “Ugly Christmas Sweater” shot glasses from Amazon.

Looking for other Grinch-inspired Christmas cocktails or mocktails for your holiday party? Check out this video from YouTuber The Tipsy Bartender which shows you how to make The Grinch Cocktail with absinthe and melon liqueur. Just make sure someone else can drive your sleigh home once you have one of these bad boys!

Or check out this Mistletoe Jell-O shot recipe, also from Tipsy Bartender, which may have you kissing Santa Claus before the night is over!

