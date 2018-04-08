Widow of CDOT worker shares message ahead of National Work Zone Awareness Week

Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 3:01PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
It’s that same message CDOT wants drivers to keep in mind this week, for the national campaign.
“These are real people,” Stacia Sellers with CDOT said. “I know that sometimes work zones can be really frustrating, and they think that they're happening too often, but there are still real people behind those work zones.”
Sellers said 15 people were killed in Colorado work zones in 2017. She specified none were CDOT workers.
“The year before, it was under 10,” Sellers added.
Of course, it’s much more than statistics - it’s peoples’ lives.
CDOT encourages drivers to put down the phone, slow down, and pay extra attention no matter how frustrating the roadwork may be.
Sandra Hamilton said Olson spent 14 years with the department. He was set to retire in October.
She said the two talked about everything they were going to do, but Sandra never imagined February 2nd would be the last time they talked.
Sandra remembered, “The last thing I said to him was, ‘Be safe, I love you.’”
The national campaign will also include a memorial ceremony on Thursday. Nine people will be honored, their names engraved and the memorial will be revealed on Thursday. CDOT said Nolan Olson’s name will be among those names.