Westbound I-76 closed at Dahlia Street due to major semi-truck crash

DENVER — A semi-truck crashed through the median of I-76, closing most of the interstate between I-25 and 88th Avenue.

Colorado State Patrol confirms the crash occurred at approximately 6:48 a.m. The semi-truck went through the temporary median at Dahlia street and hit at least two vehicles. CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said more vehicles could be involved.

There are injuries, but Lewis did not have details on how many people were injured or how seriously they were hurt.

Lewis confirmed fluid is leaking from semi-truck, but it's not clear if it's fuel from the saddle tank or possibly something else.

Video from AirTracker7 showed vehicles getting by using the shoulder, but Colorado Department of Transportation has since diverted traffic off westbound I-76 at the exit for Commerce City.

Eastbound traffic is also affected by the crash.

A heavy wrecker is on the way to help clear the crash, but there's no ETA on when it will reopen.

Alternate routes include: Taking the west side frontage road off 88th Avenue to 74th Avenue; use the Commerce City to take Highway 85, exit to 74th Avenue and then get back on I-76; or take 88th Avenue west to I-25.

This is a developing story and will be updated.