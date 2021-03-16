Menu

I-70 reopens after multiple closures due to weather, crash

Westbound Interstate 70 was shut down just before 4 p.m. at the Copper Mountain exit because of a crash on Vail Pass that Colorado State Patrol says could take 3-4 hours to clear.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 23:06:09-04

DENVER – Interstate 70 is back open in both directions in the mountains following multiple closures throughout the afternoon.

The interstate was closed in both directions for about an hour at the exit for Beaver Brook, according to CDOT. Lanes were back open just after 8:30 p.m.

Westbound Interstate 70 at Georgetown also reopened around 7:45 p.m. following a crash on Vail Pass.

I-70 westbound was also shut down just before 5 p.m. at the Copper Mountain exit because of the crash on Vail Pass. Colorado State Patrol estimated it could take 3-4 hours to clear, however, it reopened around 6:30 p.m., traffic at the time was at a standstill.

Eastbound I-70 was also closed at Vail as of 5 p.m. because of safety concerns, according to COTrip, but had reopened by 6 p.m.

CSP said there were several other crashes reported between Silver Plume and the Eisenhower Tunnel further east as well, as light snow falls across the mountains this evening, with 1-3 inches expected by morning on top of the snow that fell this weekend.

Roads were generally wet, with some areas that were snowpacked, across the mountains as of 5 p.m. The passenger vehicle traction law and commercial vehicle chain law are in effect along I-70 near the tunnels.

