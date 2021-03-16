I-70 reopens after multiple closures due to weather, crash

DENVER – Interstate 70 is back open in both directions in the mountains following multiple closures throughout the afternoon.

I-70 open through the mountains. Tire / Chain restrictions remain in place and being strictly enforced.



Hard to see, but there are two ambulances from the western slope running emergent in the traffic photo.



That is why we dedicate ourselves to compliance is important. pic.twitter.com/FMHLgx5ZEh — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 17, 2021

The interstate was closed in both directions for about an hour at the exit for Beaver Brook, according to CDOT. Lanes were back open just after 8:30 p.m.

I-70: Road open at Exit 248 - Beaver Brook; Floyd Hill. https://t.co/p3k4Moy9Dx — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 17, 2021

Westbound Interstate 70 at Georgetown also reopened around 7:45 p.m. following a crash on Vail Pass.

I-70: Full closure at Exit 248 - Beaver Brook; Floyd Hill. https://t.co/p3k4Moy9Dx — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 17, 2021

I-70 westbound was also shut down just before 5 p.m. at the Copper Mountain exit because of the crash on Vail Pass. Colorado State Patrol estimated it could take 3-4 hours to clear, however, it reopened around 6:30 p.m., traffic at the time was at a standstill.

Vail Pass has reopened. Just can't get there from here. (Georgetown)



Georgetown is packed, at a standstill. Good time to savior some local cuisine below 7,000 feet. S1 pic.twitter.com/Jn2WSXpO51 — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 17, 2021

Eastbound I-70 was also closed at Vail as of 5 p.m. because of safety concerns, according to COTrip, but had reopened by 6 p.m.

I-70 WESTBOUND Copper Mountain (MP 195)

due to crash on Vail Pass. Est 3 to 4 hours to clear.



Multiple crashes reported between Silver Plume (MP 225) and Eisenhower Tunnel (MP 215).



CHAIN & TRACTION LAW RESTRICTIONS posted on https://t.co/yaNFCYxM4G or follow @ColoradoDOT

S1 pic.twitter.com/XG1BXuMO4L — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 16, 2021

CSP said there were several other crashes reported between Silver Plume and the Eisenhower Tunnel further east as well, as light snow falls across the mountains this evening, with 1-3 inches expected by morning on top of the snow that fell this weekend.

Roads in the mountains have become slick in places, especially over the passes. If traveling in the mountains through this evening, be prepared for slippery areas. #cowx pic.twitter.com/TWM37JRnOO — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 16, 2021

Roads were generally wet, with some areas that were snowpacked, across the mountains as of 5 p.m. The passenger vehicle traction law and commercial vehicle chain law are in effect along I-70 near the tunnels.

