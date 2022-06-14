Westbound I-70 closed in Glenwood Springs due to brush fires

DENVER – Westbound Interstate 70 was shut down in Glenwood Springs around 1 p.m. Tuesday because of several brush fires off the north side of the interstate.

The city of Glenwood Springs said firefighters were working on fighting the fires, which were just northwest of the Colorado Highway 82 exit. The westbound lanes were closed at the exit at mile marker 116.

U.S. Highway 6 was shut down between Devereux Road and Donegan Road in both directions as well.

Photos from the scene showed white smoke on the northern side of the highway. Click here for traffic conditions across the state.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.