US 6 reopens through Clear Creek Canyon after gravel truck rolls

DENVER – U.S. Highway 6 was closed for several hours Monday morning through Clear Creek Canyon after a gravel truck rolled over.

The road was closed in both directions between Golden and Highway 119 in Clear Creek County from about 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.. No one was injured in the crash, which happened shortly after 7 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said the truck was hauling gravel. Photos from the scene show it turned over on its right side at a bend in the road.

“We estimate this to be 0/5 stars, do not recommend, for a Monday morning,” CSP Gaming said in a statement. “Luckily (miraculously!), no injuries, but Clear Creek Canyon from Golden to Hwy 119 will be closed for at least a couple more hours while we remove this turned-over gravel truck.”

The road had reopened by 10:45 a.m. and the crash was cleared.

