Watch
Denver7 | TrafficTraffic News

Actions

US 6 reopens through Clear Creek Canyon after gravel truck rolls

us6-rollover-clearcreek.png
CSP Gaming
U.S. Highway 6 is expected to be closed for several hours Monday morning through Clear Creek Canyon after a gravel truck rolled over.
us6-rollover-clearcreek.png
Posted at 9:50 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 13:07:17-04

DENVER – U.S. Highway 6 was closed for several hours Monday morning through Clear Creek Canyon after a gravel truck rolled over.

The road was closed in both directions between Golden and Highway 119 in Clear Creek County from about 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.. No one was injured in the crash, which happened shortly after 7 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said the truck was hauling gravel. Photos from the scene show it turned over on its right side at a bend in the road.

“We estimate this to be 0/5 stars, do not recommend, for a Monday morning,” CSP Gaming said in a statement. “Luckily (miraculously!), no injuries, but Clear Creek Canyon from Golden to Hwy 119 will be closed for at least a couple more hours while we remove this turned-over gravel truck.”

The road had reopened by 10:45 a.m. and the crash was cleared.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018