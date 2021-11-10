US 6 closed in both directions through Clear Creek Canyon due to crash involving semi-tanker

GOLDEN, Colo. – U.S. 6 is closed in both directions between Golden and Colorado Highway 119 due to a serious crash that sent at least one person to the hospital.

Colorado State Patrol officials in Golden tweeted the crash resulted in a fuel spill and that the closure will last for an extended period of time.

The crash involved a semi-tanker, according to CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler, who said at least one person was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Cutler said fuel was leaking from at least the saddle tanks, and that is was unclear if the tanker was leaking.

CSP officials at the scene were waiting for a special tow truck to tow the semi.

If people are heading in the direction, the CSP recommended taking I-70 west to Exit 244 or 243 S1.