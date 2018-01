DENVER — A fire inside the Eisenhower Tunnel shut down both directions of Interstate 70 in the area for about an hour Wednesday.

The closure occurred around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after one car caught fire. It was removed from the tunnel, and the interstate reopened shortly afterward.

The tunnel is equipped with an extensive fire suppression system, and most of the workers at the tunnel are trained as firefighters.

Crews see an average of three vehicle fires inside the tunnel a year.