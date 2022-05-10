Tanker crash in Silverthorne closes northbound Highway 9

DENVER – A semi-truck with a tanker carrying petroleum resin overturned on northbound Highway 9 just north of Interstate 70 in Silverthorne Tuesday morning, and the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

The rollover happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 9 near the intersection with Wildernest Road just north of the northbound exit off I-70, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Expect delays on North Highway 9 (Silverthorne) due to semi roll over. Thankfully it was not loaded. Silverthorne PD has detours in place but please be patient. @SummitDailyNews @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/j9iDUg6Xjb — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 10, 2022

CSP said approximately 100 gallons of emulsified petroleum resin, which is used for dust control, leaked out of the turned tanker. Hazmat crews were on the scene Tuesday morning.

Northbound Highway 9 is closed in the area, but people can still get to westbound I-70 from the southbound lanes of the highway. Silverthorne police have detours in place in the area.