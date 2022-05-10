Watch
Denver7 | TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Tanker crash in Silverthorne closes northbound Highway 9

csp-siverthorne-tanker.jpeg
CSP Eagle
A semi-truck with a tanker carrying petroleum resin overturned on northbound Highway 9 just north of Interstate 70 in Silverthorne Tuesday morning, and the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
csp-siverthorne-tanker.jpeg
Posted at 11:08 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 13:08:33-04

DENVER – A semi-truck with a tanker carrying petroleum resin overturned on northbound Highway 9 just north of Interstate 70 in Silverthorne Tuesday morning, and the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

The rollover happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 9 near the intersection with Wildernest Road just north of the northbound exit off I-70, according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said approximately 100 gallons of emulsified petroleum resin, which is used for dust control, leaked out of the turned tanker. Hazmat crews were on the scene Tuesday morning.

Northbound Highway 9 is closed in the area, but people can still get to westbound I-70 from the southbound lanes of the highway. Silverthorne police have detours in place in the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018