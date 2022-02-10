Southbound lanes of I-25 closed at Colfax due to multiple-vehicle crash, DPD says

DENVER – The southbound lanes of I-25 are closed at Colfax due to crash involving multiple vehicles early Thursday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the crash at 1:53 p.m., but did not release more details about how many vehicles involved or how many people were injured.

A department spokesperson warned travelers that drivers should expects delays in the area or use alternate routes.

It’s unclear how long the road will remain closed, but traffic was being diverted as of 2 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.