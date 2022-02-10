Watch
Denver7 | TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Southbound lanes of I-25 closed at Colfax due to multiple-vehicle crash, DPD says

items.[0].image.alt
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
generic crime tape police tape
Posted at 2:10 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 16:10:00-05

DENVER – The southbound lanes of I-25 are closed at Colfax due to crash involving multiple vehicles early Thursday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the crash at 1:53 p.m., but did not release more details about how many vehicles involved or how many people were injured.

A department spokesperson warned travelers that drivers should expects delays in the area or use alternate routes.

It’s unclear how long the road will remain closed, but traffic was being diverted as of 2 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018