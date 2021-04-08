Southbound I-25 closed between Arapahoe and County Line roads due to crash involving several vehicles

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – A crash involving multiple vehicles in Arapahoe County closed the southbound lanes of I-25 for several hours Thursday morning.

The crash between three cars on the southbound lanes of I-25 was reported at around 9:30 a.m. by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said two people were taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, but the severity of their injuries or their conditions was not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

A closure between Arapahoe Road and County Line Road was in effect as crews continue the clean-up process. That roadway reopened shortly after 11:30 a.m.

All lanes of Southbound I-25 at Arapahoe Rd. are now reopened. The Dry Creek onramp to southbound I-25 will remain closed until further notice. @ColoradoDOT — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) April 8, 2021

There were backups up to I-225 due to the crash. Alternate routes were advised.