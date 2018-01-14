Rollover crash leaves 6 injured on EB I-70 at Lookout Mountain in Jefferson County

DENVER -- Six people, among them four juveniles, were injured Sunday in a rollover crash on eastbound I-70 at the Lookout Mountain exit, according to Colorado State Patrol officials.

The crash was reported at mile marker 256 just before 10:30 a.m. in the Golden-Genesee area. It involved a 2000 Dodge SUV, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson.

Two people were being rescued from the vehicle, according to the Colorado State Patrol - Public Affairs twitter account. Two others – an adult and a child – were taken to a hospital for treatment. The child was then airlifted to a second hospital for further evaluation.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, a CSP official gave the following update on the injured parties as well as information on where they were taken for treatment:

Adult male (driver) - St. Anthony's

Adult female - Unknown location

Two male juveniles - Children's Hospital

One male juvenile - St. Anthony's

One female juvenile - St. Anthony's

The conditions on the six people injured are unknown at this time.

CDOT officials said the left and center lanes on EB I-70 at mile marker 256 were back open, but a detour remained in place. Traffic delays are still occurring.

UPDATE: six parties TOTAL from vehicle, all transported. Left two lanes reopened but crews in area. PLEASE USE CAUTION IN AREA. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 14, 2018

They suggested using US 6 – Clear Creek Canyon and CO 74 – Evergreen Parkway as alternate routes.

The CSP is conducting the crash investigation along with West Metro Fire Rescue and the Evergreen Fire Department.

