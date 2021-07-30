GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. – Several people are reportedly trapped on Interstate 70 Friday morning following “multiple large mudslides” through Glenwood Canyon overnight.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials said early Monday morning a safety closure between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and West Rifle and Canyon Creek remains in place after the large mudslides caused by heavy rain on the Grizzly Creek burn scar moved over the area early Thursday evening.

A viewer who contacted Denver7 said about 80 cars are stuck on I-70 in the area between mudslides. The man said his parents, who were headed to Breckenridge from Durango, have been stuck on the highway since Thursday night.

Another viewer who contacted Denver7 said his family had been trapped in a mudslide overnight but could not provide more details.

Reports of vehicles trapped on I-70 at Glenwood Canyon following ‘multiple large mudslides’

A CDOT spokeswoman said they are working to safely evacuate people in the canyon and are working with local agencies. When asked if there were people stuck or trapped in the mudslides, the spokeswoman said that was “not correct.”

When pressed that viewers had contacted Denver7 letting us know they were trapped on the highway, the spokeswoman reiterated her previous statement, saying they were working to safely evacuate everyone on the highway.

In a news release, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies, along with the Glenwood Fire and a bus from RFTA headed into the Canyon “to reach the twenty plus individuals that were in the Tunnel.”

“There are still multiple vehicles caught in the canyon,” the news release from the sheriff’s office states, adding CDOT will be busy rescuing those vehicles and their occupants while cleaning up the debris flows.

Current alternate routes include at least a two-hour-long detour.

Westbound traffic can exit at Silverthorne and travel north on Colorado 9 to U.S. 40, then west to Craig. From Craig, take Colorado 13 south to Rifle and back on I-70. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Rifle and take the same route in the other direction.

Drivers planning to use I-70 or other high-country roads should bring supplies with them in case they need to spend extended time in the car, CDOT said. At the minimum, this can include water, snacks, flashlight, and a blanket.

Check on road conditions on CDOT's website here and sign up for traffic alerts here.