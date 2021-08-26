'Major crash’ involving a semi and tow truck closes eastbound I-70 east of Georgetown

DENVER – A “major crash” involving a semi and a tow truck has closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Georgetown Thursday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol in Golden reported the crash at 1:45 p.m. Officials said the crash occurred on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 231, three miles east of Georgetown.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted off at Exit 228 (Georgetown) and sent to the narrow frontage road.

CSP Eagle tweeted additional information about the crash about 30 minutes later, saying eastbound I-70 was being closed in Silverthorne at Exit 205 and that eastbound US 6 was being closed from Kestyone at mile marker 217.

Eastbound Semi's - Find a chain station and Wait It Out



EASTBOUND I-70 IS BEING CLOSED IN SILVERTHORNE

Exit 205

EASTBOUND US 6 IS BEING CLOSED FROM KEYSTONE

MP 217



Semi vs Tow Truck / Tow Truck Driver

* Critical Injuries

* Diesel Fuel Spill



S1 https://t.co/zgwazJfSGX — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) August 26, 2021

CSP Eagle officials said the crash involved a semi and a tow truck, though few details about how the crash occurred were not immediately released.

CSP officials also said the crash resulted in critical injuries and diesel fuel spill.

Travelers in the area are being advised to expect significant delays for an extended period of time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.