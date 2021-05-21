Watch
‘Major crash’ closes I-70 eastbound from New Castle to Canyon Creek, CSP says

Posted at 9:46 AM, May 21, 2021
DENVER – A major crash along Interstate 70 has closed the eastbound lanes of the highway from New Castle to Canyon Creek, the Colorado State Patrol said Friday morning.

An official with the CSP said a semi was involved in a crash involving multiple vehicles, but it’s unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved and if there were any injuries resulting from the crash.

Two medical helicopters were on scene evacuating the injured, a spokesperson with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

CSP expects the closure of I-70 to last several hours. They ask that drivers use Highway 6 as an alternate route.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.

