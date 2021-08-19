I-70 remains closed through Glenwood Canyon; no new mudslides reported Thursday morning

DENVER – Interstate 70 remains closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon Thursday as rain continues to fall in the area, though the Colorado Department of Transportation said no new mudslides had occurred as of 11:30 a.m.

Rain has fallen steadily in the area through the morning and a flash flood watch remains in effect for the area. CDOT said the Grizzly Creek burn scar has gotten “significant precipitation” since the canyon was shut down at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, but no new slides or damage to the highway was reported.

Department spokesperson Stacia Sellers said some areas of the canyon have already received more than an inch of rain and that repairs have held up so far.

“This is the first significant rain event since the major slides occurred in late July, and CDOT is closely monitoring Glenwood Canyon to assess how the canyon responds to the rainfall and saturation,” Sellers said in a news release.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction says there could be a slight break in the rain out west before stronger storms move in Thursday afternoon in the area.

The closure is currently in place between exit 116 in Glenwood Springs and exit 133 at Dotsero.

CDOT is urging drivers to take the northern alternate route through Kremmling, Steamboat Springs, Craig and Meeker if they need to get around the closure. There is a traffic control point in place at West Rifle for eastbound traffic to get on the highway north to Meeker. Local traffic in the Roaring Fork Valley can use U.S. 6, CDOT said.

“CDOT crews will continue to assess the burn scar area and will determine if it is safe to reopen when the weather clears up,” Sellers said in a news release. “In the event that a new mudslide occurs or a significant amount of debris from the mudslide path blocks the interstate, the closure may become extended.”

