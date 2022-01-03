I-70 closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to 17-car crash; injuries reported, CSP says

DENVER – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 has closed both directions of the highway through Glenwood Canyon late Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Initial reports about the crash from CSP Eagle say 15 cars and 2 commercial motor vehicles are involved. Injuries are being reported following the crash, according to the CSP.

CSP spokesman Trooper Josh Lewis said crashes are eastbound at Grizzly Creek (milemarker 120). Two people were taken to Valley View Hospital with unknown injuries. There will be an extended closure to clean up the crashes, Lewis said.

No other information about this crash was immediately available.