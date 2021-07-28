Watch
I-70 closed in both directions between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass due to crash involving a semi

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jul 28, 2021
DENVER – Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass due to fiery crash late Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol in Golden tweeted a few details about the closure at around 4:17 p.m.

Officials said a semi tractor/trailer was burning on the westbound side of the highway three miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway. Alternate routes are advised.

This is a breaking developing news story. Refresh this page for updates.

