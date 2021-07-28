I-70 closed in both directions between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass due to crash involving a semi

DENVER – Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass due to fiery crash late Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol in Golden tweeted a few details about the closure at around 4:17 p.m.

Officials said a semi tractor/trailer was burning on the westbound side of the highway three miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

FULL CLOSURE of I-70



Between Silverthorne (exit 205) and US 6 / Loveland Pass (exit 216) -

- Semi Tractor / Trailer burning on the westbound side three miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel



NO ETA to opening S1 pic.twitter.com/i6mesbhefL — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) July 28, 2021

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway. Alternate routes are advised.

This is a breaking developing news story. Refresh this page for updates.