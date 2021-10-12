Highway 82 closed in both directions over Independence Pass due to wintry weather

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. – Highway 82 is closed in both directions over Independence Pass due to wintry weather in the high country, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said there is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys until midnight.

Snow is expected above 9,000 feet with total snow accumulations of four-to-eight inches, with locally higher amounts possible, NWS officials said. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph are possible in some areas.

Travel could be very difficult, and drivers were advised to plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found here.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.