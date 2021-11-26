Frederick police investigating fatal crash on Aggregate Boulevard Friday morning

FREDERICK, Colo. – Officers with the Frederick Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Friday morning.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Aggregate Boulevard at around 10:55 a.m., according to a department spokesperson. No details about how the crash happened were immediately available.

Aggregate Boulevard (County Road 7) between Godding Hollow Boulevard (County Road 18) and Tipple Parkway (County Road 16) will be closed for an extended amount of time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as we learn more.