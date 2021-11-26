Watch
Frederick police investigating fatal crash on Aggregate Boulevard Friday morning

PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
Posted at 1:10 PM, Nov 26, 2021
FREDERICK, Colo. – Officers with the Frederick Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Friday morning.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Aggregate Boulevard at around 10:55 a.m., according to a department spokesperson. No details about how the crash happened were immediately available.

Aggregate Boulevard (County Road 7) between Godding Hollow Boulevard (County Road 18) and Tipple Parkway (County Road 16) will be closed for an extended amount of time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as we learn more.

