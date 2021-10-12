Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed between Silverthorne and Eisenhower Tunnel due to crash, CDOT says

DENVER – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a crash early Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. by CDOT, which said the crash happened east of the tunnel.

The highway was closed between Exit 205 – CO 9 and US 6 in Silverthorne and Exit 126 – US 6 at Loveland Pass (Eisenhower Tunnel).

CDOT warns drivers in the area to expect delays. It’s unclear how long the closure will last.

This is a developing, breaking news story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.