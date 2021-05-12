Watch
Semi fire closes most lanes of EB I-70 at Colorado Mills Pkwy.

Colorado State Patrol
Eastbound I-70 was shut down at Colorado Mills Parkway Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck carrying lemons caught on fire.
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 12, 2021
DENVER – Eastbound I-70 was shut down at Colorado Mills Parkway Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck carrying lemons caught on fire.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said the driver was the only occupant of the truck and was not injured. I-70 is closed from Highway 6 to Denver West.

Crews were still working to extinguish the fire as of 4:30 p.m. The left lane of eastbound I-70 opened at 4:45 p.m., but CSP said the other lanes will remain closed for cleanup.

Colorado State Patrol said investigators had not determined if the fire was caused by brakes or something else.

The truck fire is in nearly the same location where a semi-truck driver who lost his brakes crashed into stopped traffic and killed four people in April 2019.

