Eastbound I-70 closed east of Limon due to semi on fire, Colorado State Patrol says

Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 17, 2022
DENVER – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed east of Limon after a semi caught fire Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Portion of the highway was closed between the towns of Arriba and Flagler in Colorado’s Eastern Plains.

The CSP in Limon tweeted a photo of the scene, saying mile post 386 was closed eastbound on I-70 “due to a CMV (commercial motor vehicle) fire.”

The agency asked drivers to slow down or avoid the area altogether and find a detour.

There were no injuries and everyone involved is safe, troopers at the scene said.

