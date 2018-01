AURORA, Colo. – A driver who died after crashing their sedan head-on into a semi on Interstate 70 in Aurora early Friday morning has been identified by the Colorado State Patrol.

Nathaniel Hicks, 38, was killed when he drove the wrong way on I-70, slamming his 1998 Honda Civic into a semi-tanker truck at about 3 a.m. Friday, according to CSP Trooper Gary Cutler.

CSP investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the crash, Cutler said.

The driver of the semi, a 47-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and released.

Cutler said investigators are still trying to determine where (which on/off ramp) or how Hicks entered I-70 driving the wrong way.