JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 285 Sunday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Highway 285 between S. Turkey Creek Road and N. Turkey Creek Road sometime before 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. He was identified by CSP Trooper Gary Cutler as a 59-year-old man from Arvada.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.